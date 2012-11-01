EBR Design and Illustration.

Screen Shot 2012 11 01 At 2.41.24 Pm

EBR Design and Illustration.
EBR Design and Illustration.
  • Save
Screen Shot 2012 11 01 At 2.41.24 Pm macys bag nyc flower
Download color palette

Here is my new flower bag, what do you think.
www.erosner.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
EBR Design and Illustration.
EBR Design and Illustration.

More by EBR Design and Illustration.

View profile
    • Like