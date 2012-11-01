Paul Shipper

WHIIITE! Comic Cover Art Preview

WHIIITE! Comic Cover Art Preview illustration whiiite comic book cover dj la hat preview
A sneak peek at the cover I'm illustrating for the Comic Book currently working on with the mysterious DJ known as Whiiite!

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
    Like