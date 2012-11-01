Mapkin Website

Erik Weikert

A landing page that I designed during this last tuesday's Mapkin Brand Hack. Logo and colorways by @Ben Whitla.

See the full run down of the day / work here: http://www.thinkside.com/2012/11/mapkin-hack/

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
