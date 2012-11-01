Tina Floersch

Litho Process

Litho Process lithography stone printmaking process
Since my stone just would not cooperate, I did a wintergreen oil transfer onto a metal plate and now hopefully I can get this print!

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
