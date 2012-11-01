Danielle Evans

Dia De Los Muertos (final)

Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Hire Me
  • Save
Dia De Los Muertos (final) hand lettering typography illustration paper cutting paper picado dias de los muertos day of the dead
Download color palette

The final product, almost four hours later. I adjusted the flowers and the skull for interest, but the rest is still pretty much as-is. The direction of my light makes reading the smaller print a little more difficult, but the other shots will prove its legibility. Enjoy- it was fun!

29735e67ae4289ff9426253fd8c21f91
Rebound of
Dias De Los Muertos (progress 3)
By Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Danielle Evans

View profile
    • Like