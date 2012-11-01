Sacha Greif

San Francisco

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
San Francisco citizen slab mission script intro sharpie pacifico ribbon
Download color palette

I probably spent too much time on this shot… but anyway, I'm coming to San Francisco for a couple days. I'm very excited to be there again, and looking forward to meeting up with new people!

So if you'd like to go grab a coffee or lunch, just get in touch!.

P.S.: see if you can identify all the fonts in this shot without looking at the tags ;)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like