Form&System css only page tabs

Form&System css only page tabs formandsystem cms tabs languages
Well, it took me quite a bit but all the tabs and the "add tab" are done in css only, basically anything apart from the cookie monster is css.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
    • Like