The Seinfeld Chronicles S01•E01

The Seinfeld Chronicles S01•E01
So it turns out I may have an addiction to Seinfeld. So I've created an excuse... I mean blog to pretty much re-watch all the Seinfeld episodes from start to finish and illustrate them along the way.

180 episodes = 180 illustrations.

Check out the full series at The Seinfeld Chronicles

