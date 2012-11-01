Jed Bridges

Content Hinting x2 : GIF

dashboard app iphone mobile stats data analytics account shelf nav slide gif animation
Since we are all using that weird nav icon, I think having it bleed off the edge implies there's more to be found (at least in the context of a shelf nav). Any thoughts?

ps please forgive the awful animation.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
