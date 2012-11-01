Nick Jones

Various sticker designs

Nick Jones
Nick Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Various sticker designs print type design retro vintage
Download color palette

Working up some sticker designs to throw in for contributors and for use in the store.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Nick Jones
Nick Jones
Product, web, graphic and UX designer.
Hire Me

More by Nick Jones

View profile
    • Like