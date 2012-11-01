Graph Menu UI

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm experimenting with different layouts for menus and graphs. I'm trying to find the best way to show a long list of options per graph that is easily out of the way. I've appended these items to the left of the graphs in hopes of freeing up more space around the graphs