Techroster Promo Cards

cards card business card tech roster minimal vintage emblem heart star pattern promo
I recently launched a community curated directory of developers and designers for Toronto. I made these card to hand out at events! What you do you guys think?

Check it out @ http://techroster.to/ !!!

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
