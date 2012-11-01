Vincent Koc

Midnight Review

midnight review wp site design dark stars moon sky brown video wordpress
Working on a basic mockup, from a header design idea then to what started as a basic mockup using the wpzoom template as a start. Quality theme with a great touch, i thought id see if i could pump in some retro art-deco space styling :)

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
