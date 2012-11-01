Danno Watts

Fashion Magazine Cover

Fashion Magazine Cover fashion magazine art photography photograph typeface font design editorial los angeles san francisco new york
Cover of the photo story I shot for an annual coffee table photography art book / magazine. (photography, design, layout by me)

you can view full photo story online here:
http://dannowatts.com/tear-sheets/photogenics-magazine/

