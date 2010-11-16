Chad Kouri

Quilt Study

Chad Kouri
Chad Kouri
  • Save
Quilt Study pattern
Download color palette

Working on some studies for a paper quilt piece that will be shown in LA @ Crewest in their Sharpie Show #2.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Chad Kouri
Chad Kouri

More by Chad Kouri

View profile
    • Like