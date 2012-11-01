Marc Katsambis

Crêpe Box Business Card

Marc Katsambis
Marc Katsambis
  • Save
Crêpe Box Business Card branding identity stationery
Download color palette

A classic, black and white approach which compliments the logo's minimal aesthetic.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Marc Katsambis
Marc Katsambis

More by Marc Katsambis

View profile
    • Like