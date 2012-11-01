Kevin Garcia

CSUMB Logo Evolution

CSUMB Logo Evolution csumb logo update refresh blue
Our CSUMB Logotype has been in desperate need of updating. We took the opportunity to do this as part of our new messaging campaign.

We updated the type, added a tagline, and did a much needed refresh of the "seal" icon so it reproduces better on newsprint and online.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
