Oleg Melnychuk

Killer Smiley

Oleg Melnychuk
Oleg Melnychuk
  • Save
Killer Smiley vector doodling fun illustration
Download color palette

A simple doodling I made some time ago for a customer who wanted "a killer smiley". Figured he didn't mean it literally… :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Oleg Melnychuk
Oleg Melnychuk

More by Oleg Melnychuk

View profile
    • Like