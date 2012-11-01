Jacob Weber

Church Web Launched

Jacob Weber
Jacob Weber
  • Save
Church Web Launched website church wordpress design clean subtle texture
Download color palette

Launched our new church website a few weeks back. Working through some of the final kinks but the site is up and running, BIG change from the all flash version that preceded it. Comments welcomed. - live -http://www.capitalcitychurch.org/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Jacob Weber
Jacob Weber

More by Jacob Weber

View profile
    • Like