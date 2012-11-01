Martin Kuoppa

Simple ui

Martin Kuoppa
Martin Kuoppa
  • Save
Simple ui simple ui
Download color palette

finally I had some time to spare so I just played some with a clean simple ui. There is more to come. stay tuned ;)

follow me on Twitter for more fun stuff

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Martin Kuoppa
Martin Kuoppa

More by Martin Kuoppa

View profile
    • Like