MH logo photography logo logotype japanese seal stamp gotham vitesse
Photo integration.
Went deeper on this seal concept to try to modernize it.
Discussing about it with the client, we came to the conclusion that showing kanjis instead of katakanas could give the feeling the brand has something to do with China, which it cannot.
Two versions. This one is subtler and more uncluttered.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
