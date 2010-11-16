Editorial Cover

Rob Wootten

"Modernization has Deprived us of Sensory Stimulated Experiences."
In contemporary, industrial society we have technologically advanced so far that the process in which we connect to our living environment has been diverged, deconstructed and deteriorated in order to satisfy an unhealthy consumption of goods and services.

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
