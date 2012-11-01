Sergio Camalich

Deboo logo (update)

Deboo logo (update) logo type letter custom orange white
Another version for the Deboo logo with a capital D for better readability. What do you think?

Rebound of
Deboo Preview
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
