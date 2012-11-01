Éric Le Tutour

MH logo

Éric Le Tutour
Éric Le Tutour
  • Save
MH logo vitesse gotham colors stamp seal japanese logotype logo photography
Download color palette

Went deeper on this seal concept to try to modernize it.
Discussing about it with the client, we came to the conclusion that showing kanjis instead of katakanas could give the feeling the brand has something to do with China, which it cannot.
Two versions. This one is subtler and more uncluttered.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Éric Le Tutour
Éric Le Tutour

More by Éric Le Tutour

View profile
    • Like