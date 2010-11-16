Oleg Melnychuk

Guri Mulvik web intro painting
A website intro for a Norwegian artist, Guri Mulvik. The background is a post-processed photo of multiple paper stripes, combined together to form a wavy pattern, shot through a curtain…

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
