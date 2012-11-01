Another iPhone5 Template (Final)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Just another template. This time the final, most realistic version.
Check the 2X and get the PSD HERE @ 2600x1600
The PSD also includes a mask that allows you to remove the background or change the color.
Hope you can find this useful.
Update: Fixed the download link.