Hit the @2x and enjoy the paint job.

Yes, I know it should be "AN" not "A," but hey - that's what R.L. called it, so that's how it's going to be.

"A Ass Pocket of Whiskey" is a collaborative album by the late and great, R. L. Burnside and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. For those of you that haven't heard it, pick it up. If you don't like it, something is wrong with you... the album, not the type.