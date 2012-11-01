Jason Jones
Evernote Design

Evernote Atlas

Jason Jones
Evernote Design
Jason Jones for Evernote Design
  • Save
Evernote Atlas evernote atlas map california long beach mac
Download color palette

"Finally, there's atlas..." See all your notes on a map. Now you can explore and organize your notes by location.

See more in the sneak peek video: http://youtu.be/_9tHtxOCvy4

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Evernote Design
Evernote Design

More by Evernote Design

View profile
    • Like