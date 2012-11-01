Jonathan Poirier

Paralax animation

Paralax animation paralax photoshop animation
My latest project is online, I've work mainly on the paralax animation, had a lot of fun doing it. I had also to do a lot of photoshop to get this rendering https://yournow.ca/our-heritage/

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
