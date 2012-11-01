Jorge R Canedo Estrada

Problem WIP

Jorge R Canedo Estrada
Jorge R Canedo Estrada
  • Save
Problem WIP type illustration
Download color palette

Working on an infographic right now, as usual, there's a problem...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Jorge R Canedo Estrada
Jorge R Canedo Estrada

More by Jorge R Canedo Estrada

View profile
    • Like