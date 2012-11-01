Dana Smith

Winter Extravaganza

Dana Smith
Dana Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Winter Extravaganza illustration hand lettering snowman winter scarf
Download color palette

A custom illustration and lettering job for a poster for a winter-themed event on the University of Missouri's campus.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Dana Smith
Dana Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dana Smith

View profile
    • Like