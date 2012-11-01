Rusty Moyher

Unexplored

Unexplored 8bit ios retro box cat game
Box Cat never explored the E.E. Base. Perhaps he will in the future?

Unavoidable nostalgic creeps in as Box Cat's one year anniversary approaches. Oh, I may have a couple Box-Cat-related announcements in the near future. (Not a sequel.)

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
