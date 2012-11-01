Shane Carmody

Design By Pie (Logo Close-up)

Shane Carmody
Shane Carmody
  • Save
Design By Pie (Logo Close-up) logo web design portfolio
Download color palette

A closer look at the logo I previously uploaded. You can see the detail more clearly in this shit.

Feedback welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Shane Carmody
Shane Carmody

More by Shane Carmody

View profile
    • Like