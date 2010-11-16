David Yeiser

Search results

David Yeiser
David Yeiser
Hire Me
  • Save
Search results search results list arial
Download color palette

Listed search results. The audience is primarily PC users, hence Arial.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
David Yeiser
David Yeiser
Designer & developer working on design systems, etc.
Hire Me

More by David Yeiser

View profile
    • Like