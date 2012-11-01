Andrea Femerstrand

Blue Cave-Dwaggon

Andrea Femerstrand
Andrea Femerstrand
  • Save
Blue Cave-Dwaggon photoshop art illustration fantasy dragon blue cute cave noukah andrea femerstrand creature
Download color palette

My latest illustration :)

Photoshop CS5 + Cintiq 12WX

View the full version here: http://noukah.deviantart.com/#/d5jkcqn

Andrea Femerstrand
Andrea Femerstrand

More by Andrea Femerstrand

View profile
    • Like