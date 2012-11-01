Tyler Schuett

Mobilizing

ipad mobile website web ui ux wireframe high fidelity mockup typography clean elegant
This is the 768px width pad mobile version of the new fanbridge.com I am currently designing. Will show 1140px width and 320px versions soon. Pretty happy with the way this is all coming out.

