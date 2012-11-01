Shubham Kedia

My New Website

Hi guys,

Finally finished my second app! Metro NYC is now in review and will be available soon!

I also made a new website. I was learning HTML/CSS as I made this and I like how it turned out. Check it out and let me know what you guys think!

http://www.shubhamkedia.com/

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
