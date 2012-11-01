Hacker News logo concept

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hacker News is a famously brand-less site (except for the little "Y" in a box", and the trademark orange).
Came up with this logo concept as part of a Windows 8 demo app that that Elijah Manor built. I did some design work for the interface and created this mock logo concept for the app's OS thumbnails.
Elijah and Mike (appendTo CEO, aka my boss) are demoing the app at Build tomorrow, as part of Mike's talk on Writing Windows Store Apps with jQuery.
Typeface is custom, but based on proportions in Blanch.
*Note: Not commissioned by Y-Combinator, just fictitious work as part of our demo app.