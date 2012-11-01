Mikael Bonnevie

Dataxdesign.com mobile website

Mikael Bonnevie
Mikael Bonnevie
  • Save
Dataxdesign.com mobile website ancoon design mobile website app ui interface phone
Download color palette

Another example of how the website has been simplified to fit mobile platforms:
- no "home page"
- no text on menu / sub-menu
- no more than 5 possible actions/ page

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Mikael Bonnevie
Mikael Bonnevie

More by Mikael Bonnevie

View profile
    • Like