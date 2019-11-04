Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fremox

robots project - shot 1

robots project - shot 1 3d isometric robots
a lil' shot of a technical video about communication between robots I'm working on !
All the blue and red fluo animation where added in post thanks to 2 of my own tools for AfterEffects : Moglyph FX for the arrows along trajectories ( https://aescripts.com/moglyph-fx/ ) and IsomaticFX for the 2D faked isometric look of the infographics composited on top of the pre-render 3D sequence ( https://aescripts.com/isomatic-fx/ )

Posted on Nov 4, 2019
