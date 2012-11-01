Kieran Gabriel

Sonic Goof sonic youth parody t-shirt shirt tee funny music goofy disney
A Goofy parody of the iconic Sonic Youth album cover/t-shirt Goo.

What started as a joke has now gone so far that I've had t-shirts of these printed, available here - http://kierangabriel.bigcartel.com/product/sonic-goof-tee

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
