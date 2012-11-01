Cody Paulson

Safe Haven Brand Guidelines

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
  • Save
Safe Haven Brand Guidelines brand identity guidelines grid
Download color palette

After an excellent response to SwimCreative's new identity for Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center, I'm just putting the finishing touches on the new set of brand guidelines. Delicious grids.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like