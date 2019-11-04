Allie

Day 87 | M110 SASS |

Day 87 | M110 SASS |
Reflecting on this project and realizing how much I learned along the way!

M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System ( SASS ). The M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System is an American semi-automatic sniper rifle/designated marksman rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round, developed by U.S. firearm manufacturer Knight's Armament Company. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

