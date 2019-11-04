Day 87 | M110 SASS

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Reflecting on this project and realizing how much I learned along the way!
M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System ( SASS ). The M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System is an American semi-automatic sniper rifle/designated marksman rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round, developed by U.S. firearm manufacturer Knight's Armament Company. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸