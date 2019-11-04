Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Rectangular Button Badge Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup clutch download banner company enamel campaign clasp display canvass campaigning vote tag name volunteer brooch emblem pin button badge psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1 - rectangle.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Rectangular Button Badge Mockup

Price
$4.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup
$4.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 3 psd with rectangular badge (front, side view, stack);
• 2 psd with person with rectangular badge (frond and side view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• badge color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

Design 1.jpg
300 KB
Download
Lighting effects.jpg
300 KB
Download
Editable elements.jpg
500 KB
Download
Content.jpg
300 KB
Download
Rectangular Button Badge Mockup.jpg
500 KB
Download
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like