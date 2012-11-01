Christine Nishiyama

Interwebs Icons and Stats

Christine Nishiyama
Christine Nishiyama
  • Save
Interwebs Icons and Stats icons statistics data illustration
Download color palette

A process shot of a set of illustrations and statistics for a current client. Fun stuff!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Christine Nishiyama
Christine Nishiyama

More by Christine Nishiyama

View profile
    • Like