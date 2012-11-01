Christopher Martin

Death is the beginning of something great

Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin
  • Save
Death is the beginning of something great tree calendar death grunge letterpress paperreka illustration ohio saa dead distressed fuck yeah
Download color palette

Limited edition 2013 letterpress calendar set. 12 different designers, 12 different months. Go get you one http://12musketeers.com/

F2d5e8bff8a017a5f9cc826152301230
Rebound of
Letterpress Calendar Project
By Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin

More by Christopher Martin

View profile
    • Like