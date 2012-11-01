Josh KLPA

A&A Management Logo Concept 1

football logo helmet aa management orange star pentacle oval
First concept for a client rebranding. Probably the real triumph of this piece was that it and the other concepts were developed in only 4 days. Inspiration for this work was equal parts Fraser Davidson and Aaron Draplin.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
