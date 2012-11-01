Pathopix Dribbble Img1

"PathoPix" was our first iOS application for iPhone and iPod touch. Please download it here for free: https://itunes.apple.com/app/pathopix/id500492790?mt=8

Most important about this app is the content that we implement. You can learn everything about the 80s most important diseases.

Enjoy and tell me what you think!

P.S. It's my first upload, please don't be to harsh ;)