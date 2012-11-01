Shai

Pathopix Dribbble Img1

Shai
Shai
  • Save
Pathopix Dribbble Img1 medical application for ios iphone ui
Download color palette

"PathoPix" was our first iOS application for iPhone and iPod touch. Please download it here for free: https://itunes.apple.com/app/pathopix/id500492790?mt=8

Most important about this app is the content that we implement. You can learn everything about the 80s most important diseases.

Enjoy and tell me what you think!

P.S. It's my first upload, please don't be to harsh ;)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Shai
Shai
Like