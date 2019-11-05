Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Igor Kapustin
Tap web tap japan tokyo outline 2d digital vector illustration
Hello, Dribbblers🙌

New shot from illustrations pack — "Tokyo". This style is an experiment for me. So, I would like to hear your feedback on this illustration pack. Moreover, I showed some variants of using these illustrations for various purposes. This way, you can see the whole project on my Behance profile and download it from the Creative Market. And if you like it - click "L"❤️

Full project on Behance
Download Tokyo Illustrations Pack

Posted on Nov 5, 2019
We create illustration resources for everyone ✨
