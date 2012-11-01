Antony Squizzato

Minsiter of Marine Affairs

Antony Squizzato
Antony Squizzato
  • Save
Minsiter of Marine Affairs vector fun monster
Download color palette

Minister of Cute Ghosts is #26 for the ongoing project at www.ministryofmonsters.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Antony Squizzato
Antony Squizzato

More by Antony Squizzato

View profile
    • Like